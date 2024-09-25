Mercedes Mone raised some eyebrows with comments she made during a high-profile media appearance on Wednesday morning.

During her appearance on The Breakfast Club program today to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, “The CEO” made some interesting comments about the former WWE CEO.

While discussing her departure from WWE, Mone claimed she left the company due to “a lot of personal stuff” that happened between herself and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

“I left for many different reasons,” Mone stated. “A lot of personal stuff happened with myself and the Chairman at the time.”

Mone continued, “I didn’t like how he talked to me and how I was talked down to. I was like, ‘It’s time to listen to your soul and your heart.’ There was a light that came to me and I left WWE. A guide told me.”

Obviously the WWE Chairman at that time was Vince McMahon.