Another victory celebration for Mercedes Moné.

The CEO will be present on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the ScotiaBank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

TOMORROW, Wednesday, July 10

Calgary, Alberta

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TOMORROW On TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@TBSNetwork Champion +@njpw1972 Strong Women's Champion

The CEO @MercedesVarnado will raise a toast to her Double Title victory on TBS on Wednesday Night Dynamite

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/BsFbiIl6yz — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

* Swerve Strickland returns

* Mercedes Moné victory toast

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Page

* Stampede Street Fight: Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho

* Will Ospreay speaks

* Global Glory 4-Way Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii