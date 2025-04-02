“The CEO” is gearing up for another title defense outside of AEW.

Four-belts Mone has her next assignment for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship, as the women’s wrestling star has been announced for a title defense at the upcoming NJPW Resurgence 2025 special event on Friday, May 9 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

NJPW confirmed the news late Tuesday evening, announcing that Mone will defend her title against the winner of the Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM match at the NJPW Windy City Riot show on Friday, April 11 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.

In related news, Shirakawa wrapped up business with STARDOM ahead of her upcoming full-time stint with All Elite Wrestling. The Japanese women’s wrestling star lost to Maika at the STARDOM NIGHTER 2025 show on April 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The bout marked her send-off for the promotion.