Mercedes Mone is everywhere these days.

After turning up at Game 5 of the NBA Championship in support of the Boston Celtics, the TBS Champion appeared on CMLL Informa this week to wish Stephanie Vaquer good luck in her final title defense of the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship ahead of their scheduled title versus title showdown at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024.

It was at the title defense for Vaquer at the CMLL show on Friday in Arena Mexico that Mone made a surprise appearance, confronting her opponent for the June 30 champion versus champion match at the AEW and NJPW joint-pay-per-view in Elmont, New York.

During the CMLL show on June 21, Vaquer defeated La Catalino to retain the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, and then had a physical confrontation with Mone that saw the two pulled apart.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on social media that footage of this will be shown on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

At Forbidden Door, I'm gonna show you why I'm the CEO!

Mercedes Mone just confronted Stephanie Vaquer in CMLL.#ViernesEspectacularCMLL #Místico20 pic.twitter.com/H0cmpoXzSc — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) June 22, 2024