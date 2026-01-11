Mercedes Moné has hit a breaking point.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, a pre-taped segment aired showing Moné alone in her locker room, still visibly shaken following the chaotic aftermath of Willow Nightingale’s TBS Championship victory celebration. After confronting the new champion, Moné was embarrassed when a celebratory cake was smashed into her face and then laid out in the process.

Sitting in front of a mirror, an emotional Moné vented her frustration, making it clear that she feels disrespected and fed up with how events have unfolded.

“I am taking a break from AEW,” Moné stated. “To show you why and how I elevated. And good luck without me. Because when I return, I am collecting more than just titles.”

The announcement comes amid a prolonged stretch of setbacks for Moné. After once holding as many as 13 championships, that number has now dropped to nine following a string of high-profile losses.

Moné recently lost the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship to Alex Windsor, followed by dropping the ROH Women’s Television Championship to former titleholder Red Velvet.

However, the most significant defeat came on the final episode of AEW Dynamite in 2025, when Willow Nightingale finally dethroned Moné to end her dominant TBS Championship reign, which lasted nearly 600 days.

For now, Mercedes Moné is stepping away.

But she made it clear this is far from the end.

