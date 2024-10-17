Mercedes Mone faced off against Emi Sakura on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and the CEO recently took to her “Mone Mag” newsletter to reveal that Sakura was someone she grew up watching. She said,

“Emi is a Japanese icon and legend who’s been in the wrestling business for 30 years! She is a legend and someone I’ve admired and have literally been watching since I was 13! So, for me personally, as a fan of the sport, as Mercedes Varnado, I am more excited than normal. This will be one of those rare moments where I’m up against a veteran with so many more years and experience than me. It’s crazy to think that this is only the third time in my career that I’ve had the chance to face someone with this kind of longevity. There are really only two other times in my career when I’ve faced women with more years in the business than me.“

During a recent interview with CMLL Informa, AEW wrestler Toni Storm commented on her match with La Catalina that will be taking place at tomorrow’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular event in Arena Mexico. The match was supposed to take place earlier this month, but it was delayed due to the weather.

Storm said, “I am very, very excited to come to Arena Mexico. I have never been before. I very much look forward to meeting all my Mexican fans who have been demanding that I come to Mexico City for years and years. I love Lucha Libre. I am known worldwide as the Lucha Whore, so I am happy that I can finally come to CMLL. I might never want to leave. I’ve been interested in a Lucha Libre championship my entire life, and it is a travesty that I haven’t had one yet, so soon I will become a new champion of Mexico. The last time that I had an enchilada, it reappeared fully formed in the toilet, so I’m very nervous, but I’m willing to take a chance. I’ll do whatever it takes to put on the grandest show of all time in Mexico City. Chin up, t*ts out, and watch for the shoe.”