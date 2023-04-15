Mercedes Moné discusses the key differences between wrestling in WWE and wrestling in Japan.

The current reigning IWGP Women’s Champion was asked about this during a Q&A panel for “The Mandalorian” at Megacon, where she detailed how the language barrier makes things in the far east a tad more difficult, but how wrestling is a universal language.

It’s definitely not the same. It’s definitely not the same [holds up IWGP Women’s Title]. It’s so different. Besides being in a whole different country with a completely different language barrier and not understanding anything, but it’s so magical because wrestling is so universal. I don’t have to say any words. I just feel it with my emotions and the movement when I get into the ring.

The CEO then showers the Joshi scene in Japan for the intense amount of training that they do.

The girls over there are legit. They’ve been training twice a day, five days a week, and this is their livelihood. The Japanese culture, they’re very strict and disciplined. That’s what I really love when I go to Japan. My match with KAIRI was so different. I was so nervous and was like, ‘Are we going to be able to understand each other?’ It’s been so magical. I’m trying to make more history in wrestling and I feel this is my chance to do it and I’m ready for more.

Moné made her most recent defense of the IWGP Women’s Title at last weekend’s Sakura Genesis event, where she defeated AZK and Hazuki in a triple-threat. Sakura Genesis did see a new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion crowned. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)