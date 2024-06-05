Mercedes Moné teases a surprise for this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

The CEO and current reigning TBS Champion released a post on social media stating that she will be releasing a QR code during tonight’s Dynamite broadcast.

Your CEO (@MercedesVarnado) is looking to reward her loyal fans. Watch #AEWDynamite tonight at 8/7c to learn how to #FollowTheMone pic.twitter.com/RYzAa7Kbfk — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 5, 2024

Moné captured the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing a couple of weeks ago, which marked the star’s first matchup for the promotion since signing with them earlier this year.

UDPATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Swerve Strickland defends the AEW World Championship against Roderick Strong

-MJF makes his first Dynamite appearance since Double or Nothing return

-Mariah May vs. Saraya

-TV Time with FTW Champion Chris Jericho

-Blackpool Combat Club vs. Volador Jr, Magnus, Rugido, & Esfinge

-Mercedes Mone surprise QR code