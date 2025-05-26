Mercedes Moné has no problem stepping into Ring of Honor—especially if it means adding more championship gold to her already stacked collection.

Both Moné and Athena are trailblazers in their own right. Moné now holds four championship titles simultaneously after defeating Jamie Hayter at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 to win the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament. Meanwhile, Athena is closing in on a monumental milestone—900 consecutive days as Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion.

Moné has her sights set on making more history by being the one to finally dethrone Athena, especially after already scoring a win over her during the Owen Hart Tournament.

At the post-show media scrum following Double or Nothing, Moné made her intentions clear. While she holds Athena in high regard, she’s not afraid to make the leap to ROH if that’s what it takes.

“Don’t make me go to Ring of Honor,” Mercedes said. “I’m not afraid of going to Ring of Honor, Athena.”

She added, “Athena, legit, is one of the best women I’ve ever been in the ring with. If she has a problem with me, I know where to find her.”