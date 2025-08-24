During the post-AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door media scrum, Mercedes Mone hinted at a celebration segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite following her victory at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Additionally, Mone commented on the current AEW women’s division.

On what’s next for her: “You want to know what’s next? As Nine-Belts Mone, I need a celebration. I feel like on Dynamite I need to celebrate, Tony? What do you think?”

On her success around the world: “What I’ve always wanted to do is make women’s wrestling global. Make people care about what we do, about women’s wrestling. We are the best at what we do, the greatest. And I get to do that, I get to chase that because I am the greatest and I want to be better than the greatest. I want to leave a legacy that cannot be undone. That’s what I want to do.

“And I get to have so many opportunities and so many blessings thanks to AEW. I get to achieve this goal and wrestle amazing women that I never thought or believe that I would ever wrestle. And they are beating my ass and making a name for themselves. People are talking about them, that’s what I want. I want people to know that women’s wrestling is the best. And we are #1, we belong. All Elite Women are here. We are the greatest, and this is the greatest women’s roster.”

On inspiring women: "It means everything to inspire these girls, because they are bringing it at these shows. Every time I meet one of these women, they say, 'Thank you so much for your matches; it inspired me to be who I am.' I just celebrated my ten-year anniversary of the Brooklyn match. That is the number one match that girls come up to me and say, 'Because of that match, I'm a professional wrestler.' Now, I get to wrestle them. It means everything to me. I can feel the inspiration. I feel it when I fight them. It is the greatest feeling in the world,"

During the post-AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door media scrum, Brody King commented on a possible match with Cope & Christian Cage, his ‘Abolish ICE’ t-shirt, and more.

On his outspoken views and Abolish ICE t-shirt: “I mean, I come from a very punk rock, hardcore background and that stuff is normal in our world. So peaking on injustices and whatever else is important to me. And you know, I appreciate that I work for a company that allows us to have our own voice — whether I ask for it or not. [chuckles] Thank you Tony. I just think using your platform for good or just to help in any capacity is what the right thing is to do.”

On a potential match with Cope and Christian Cage: “I mean, I’ve had my history with Adam Copeland. We have some history with Christian as well. I’d be willing to mix it up with those guys any day of the week. The rest of he AEW tag division is getting stronger and stronger by the day, so anyone who wants to step up? Step up.”

During the post-AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door media scrum, Kyle Fletcher commented on making the transition to becoming a singles wrestler after the injury to Mark Davis.

On transitioning to a singles wrestler: “I think one of the challenging parts of being in a renowned tag team is it’s like if one person goes down, you’re kind of at a standstill, right? So, I think Davis, Mark Davis, has had some bad luck with injuries, honestly. Some of the worst luck and it sucks for me as a friend to see that. But, from a career perspective, every time that would happen, it was a standstill for me as well, and I think it was just lucky that Tony (Khan) saw something in me and gave me an opportunity when Davis got hurt and from there, I just wanted to do the best I could with everything I was given and just make the most out of everything. So yeah, it was just that and then, the opportunities got bigger and bigger, slowly and slowly and hopefully I just kept smashing ‘em out of the park and yeah, it kind of just very naturally got to the point that it is now, which is pretty cool.”

