Bayley will not compete at WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) after being found attacked during this week’s WrestleMania Kickoff show.

It has since been reported that Bayley is not injured and that, despite being promoted, WWE never intended to put her in a match at the event.

Taking to Twitter, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone expressed her support for Bayley and suggested the WWE Superstar give her a call. Of course, this won’t be happening as Mone is under contract with AEW.

Instead of Bayley, Lyra Valkyria will team with a mystery opponent (rumored to be Becky Lynch) to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL may be poised to play a significant role in WWE’s recent acquisition of AAA, based on remarks made by the former World Champion.

JBL made his return to AAA on the latest episode of the promotion’s programming, following several weeks of absence.

During his appearance, JBL claimed that the only talent in AAA who matches his caliber is current AAA Mega Champion Alberto El Patron, calling him a “living legend.”

He went on to refer to Mexico as a “third-world country” and warned fans to brace themselves for what’s to come once his acquisition of AAA is finalized.

While JBL’s provocative statements sparked speculation, it remains uncertain whether WWE intends to utilize him regularly in AAA programming moving forward.

Meanwhile, AAA and WWE NXT are set to join forces for a ‘Worlds Collide’ event this June. No matches have been officially announced at this time.