Mercedes Mone appreciates her boss.

In the latest issue of her official newsletter of the TBS Women’s Champion featured a story told by “The CEO” about how Tony Khan helped her deal with a family emergency this week.

Mone wrote about the AEW President offering to let her use his private jet on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, to travel back to Florida to deal with a health issue that her younger brother is dealing with.

Mone noted that former WWE stars Samuray del Sol and Mojo Rawley had traveled to her home to assist and be there with her brother.

She wrote the following: