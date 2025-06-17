Mercedes Mone — formerly known as Sasha Banks — has a new tag team partner, both in and out of the ring. TMZ Sports is reporting that the AEW TBS Champion is in a relationship with fellow AEW wrestler The Beast Mortos.

Speculation about the pair heated up after Mortos shared a cozy photo of them together with the caption, “en tus brazos encuentro paz” — which translates to “In your arms I find peace.” The romantic message sparked a wave of fan reactions, and now Mone has confirmed to TMZ that the two are officially dating, calling it “a real Beauty and the Beast situation.”

While it’s unclear exactly how long they’ve been together, the relationship news comes nearly a year after Mone filed for divorce from her ex-husband Sarath Ton, following an eight-year marriage. She later revealed they had been separated for years and emphasized that there were no hard feelings between them.

Since joining AEW, the 33-year-old Mone has achieved major success, holding not only the TBS Championship but also the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship and the EWA Women’s Championship.

As for Mortos, he’s more than just a rising wrestling star — he’s a former veterinarian and nurse, and he’s now just four months away from becoming a licensed attorney.