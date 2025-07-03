A former TNT Champion has made his return.

Following the 300th episode of Dynamite, AEW taped the 100th episode of Collision, set to air July 5th on TNT.

The milestone episode will mark the in-ring return of two-time TNT Champion Scorpio Sky. Max Caster issued an open challenge, which Sky answered, quickly defeating Caster in his comeback bout.

A photo shared on Twitter by @CurranWrites shows Sky making his entrance alongside Christopher Daniels and Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Leila Grey). After the match, Daniels celebrated in the ring, hyping Sky up following his dominant win.

Collision Spoiler: SCORPIO SKY IS BACK IN AEW! (Looks like he’s being managed by Christopher Daniels now) pic.twitter.com/3xCk5Knna3 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 3, 2025

Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks) has weighed in on WWE’s announcement of the upcoming Evolution 2025 all-women’s pay-per-view, expressing both support and frustration over the delay.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, Mone praised the event but didn’t hold back when it came to WWE’s timing.

“It’s about time. They waited way too long to have another all-women’s pay-per-view. But I love women’s wrestling, and I’ll always support it. I’m so excited for the women who get the chance to perform on that show.”

During the stream, Mone also addressed a fan comment about a potential feud with former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, responding in characteristically sharp fashion.

“‘We wanted more of you versus Britt.’ You did? Well, if DMD wants a back adjustment, she knows where to find me — in MY locker room. Just make sure you knock first. Otherwise, I’m calling security… and the cops.”