“Ten Belts Moné.”

It has a nice ring to it, and soon, “The CEO” will step into the ring to see if she can manifest that image into reality.

On Saturday morning, the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling promotion based out of Canada released an announcement confirming AEW star Mercedes Moné for their upcoming special event later this month.

WPW: Rumble In The Burt will take place on October 19, 2025, from the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and the show will feature an AEW star squaring off against a TNA star with a WPW title on-the-line.

TNA Wrestling star and former TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champion Jody Threat will defend her WPW Women’s World Championship against “Nine Belts Moné” at the Rumble In The Burt show on 10/19.

“THE CEO COMES TO WPW,” the announcement released by Winnipeg Pro Wrestling on 10/4 read. “Mercedes Moné challenges Jody Threat for the WPW Women’s Championship.”

The announcement continued, “Will Moné add another belt to her collection, or will The Wild Child put the CEO out of business?! Nearly 1,300 tickets are gone, don’t miss out on the biggest event in WPW history!”

If Moné manages to defeat Threat on 10/19, the nine belts she currently lays claim to, will become a nice, round ten.

That is, of course, assuming she retains her AEW TBS Championship before the 10/19 show. Moné is scheduled to defend the TBS title against an opponent yet-to-be-announced at next week’s special ‘Title Tuesday’ episode of AEW Dynamite on October 7 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

For those interested, the nine titles that Mercedes Moné holds right now includes the following: