A big title bout has been made official for next week’s AEW Grand Slam: Mexico special event.

During a backstage segment on the June 11 edition of AEW Summer Blockbuster, Renee Paquette caught up with Mercedes Moné to discuss her interaction with AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm from earlier in the show. When asked what she whispered to Storm earlier in the night, Moné coyly responded, “I don’t kiss and tell,” but made it clear she plans on taking the AEW Women’s World Title at ALL IN: Texas.

However, Moné’s championship ambitions aren’t limited to AEW gold.

Paquette then turned attention to a post Moné made earlier in the evening on X, where “The CEO” issued a challenge to current CMLL Women’s World Champion Zeuxis. After the tweet was shown, Zeuxis made her presence felt, stepping into frame and responding with a direct, “Challenge accepted,” before leveling Moné with a stiff shot to end the segment.

The CMLL Women’s World Championship will now be on the line when Zeuxis defends against Mercedes Moné at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, set to air next Wednesday night.

