Mercedes Mone continues to book appearances for pro wrestling promotions outside of All Elite Wrestling.

The TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion has been announced for another date with New Japan Pro Wrestling scheduled for later this month.

“The CEO” will be working the annual NJPW Capital Collision show on August 30 in Washington, D.C.

“Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Monet has been confirmed to compete in the Capital Collision Washington DC tournament on Friday, August 30th local time,” the announcement stated.

