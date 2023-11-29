Mercedes Moné is preparing to make her return to the ring.

The CEO and former IWGP Women’s Champion suffered an ankle injury back in May, one that has kept her on the sideline ever since. Moné did pop up in the audience at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, and has been making public appearances, but she has remained relatively inactive in the wrestling scene in her time recovering. Well, that recovery time is nearing its end.

Moné released a new video on her Youtube channel showing that she is back in the ring training. While it is good to see the top industry star doing her thing it is unknown if she plans on returning to STARDOM/NJPW, or if she plans on working elsewhere like with AEW or back with WWE. She was originally set to be crowned as the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion but the injury she suffered derailed those plans.

Check out her video below.