“13 Belts Mone” is now “0 Belts Mone.”

And based on her own choice.

On Saturday, a statement from the latest Mone Mag surfaced with Mercedes Mone announcing that she has vacated the APAC Women’s Championship, which was the last remaining active title she held.

Featured below is the complete statement addressing the situation:

“A Tough Decision

While I was in London, I had to make a tough call.

I sent the Malaysia Championship back. My team and I really tried to make things work—we put in the effort, had the conversations, and explored every option. But at the end of the day, they told us they didn’t have the budget to fly me out and weren’t open to working with other promotions.

For me?

That just didn’t align with the vision.

So I made the decision to vacate the title. And look—this business isn’t always easy. Not every partnership works out the way you hope. But I’ve learned to stand firm in my worth, my time, and what I bring to the table. Every title I hold means something.

Every move I make has purpose.

So even though it wasn’t easy, it was necessary.

Because growth sometimes means letting go. Trust me…

I’m always moving forward.”

A couple of weeks ago, “The CEO” appeared on Italian TV station IL61’s ‘Wrestling Time’ program, where she teased her return to All Elite Wrestling would be coming soon.

“I’m returning (to AEW) really really soon,” Moné said of her AEW return status. “But right now I am on my Moné Madness Tour all over Europe.”

Mercedes Moné last appeared on AEW programming on the January 10 episode of AEW Collision.