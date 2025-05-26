“The CEO” is headed to “The Lone Star State.”

And she’ll be looking to become Four Belts Mone once again when all is said-and-done.

Mercedes Mone defeated Jamie Hayter in the pay-per-view opener at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 on Sunday night, May 25, 2025, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

With the victory, the triple-champ has solidified her spot as one-half of the equation for the AEW Women’s World Championship match at the biggest All Elite Wrestling event of the year, AEW ALL IN: Texas, on July 12 at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

For those interested, check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.