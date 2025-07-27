Mercedes Mone has added two new belts to her constantly growing collection.

At the Prime Time Wrestling event in Koslow, Poland on Sunday, July 27, 2025, the AEW women’s wrestling star defeated Diana Strong to become the inaugural Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Champion and the first-ever BestYa Wrestling Women’s Champion.

With the win, Mone’s two new titles brings her total to eight current championships. They include the AEW TBS title, the 2025 Owen Hart Cup belt, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s title, the Queen of Southside belt, the CMLL World Women’s Championship, the European Wrestling Association’s Women’s title and the two aforementioned titles won on 7/27 in Poland.

Before the show, “The CEO” surfaced on social media to hype the appearance and promote her title tilt.

“OMG I love my Poland fans sooooo much,” Mone wrote. “You guys were the sweetest I’ll see everyone in a couple hours for the show.”

🚨🚨🚨¡ÚLTIMA HORA!🚨🚨🚨 Mercedes Moné derrota a Diana Strong en Prime Time Wrestling en Polonia para convertirse en la nueva Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Champion y BestYa Wrestling Women’s Champion. Mercedes Moné oficialmente carga 8 títulos. pic.twitter.com/ojSx4Qm7Ak — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) July 27, 2025