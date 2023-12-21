Mercedes Moné is eyeing a substantial payday.

In the latest episode of Fightful’s The Hump journalist Sean Ross Sapp revealed that The CEO’s salary expectations surpass the amount Charlotte Flair secured in her recent WWE contract extension. As noted, Charlotte became one of the highest paid female wrestlers in the history of WWE following the re-signing. Moné, who is currently a free agent, has been absent from the wrestling scene since May when she suffered an injury while competing against Willow Nightingale.

This news comes after a separate report from Fightful stated that the conversations between Moné and AEW had ceased due to both sides being very far apart on terms, but it was not specified if that was regarding dates, schedule, financial terms, or booking. However, it is noted that just because talks have come to a stop does not mean the door is officially closed.

Details regarding Moné’s return to the ring remain uncertain. It is known that WWE does have an interest to bring her back. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated.