A new backstage report has shed light on just how much AEW star Mercedes Mone is commanding for independent wrestling appearances — and it’s a figure that reportedly leaves even some veteran promoters stunned.

According to a new report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mone’s representatives recently quoted an independent promoter a booking fee of $25,000 for a single appearance. The promoter in question ultimately declined the offer, viewing the number as far beyond the typical market rate for even the top-tier independent names.

Dave Meltzer noted that the price tag can fluctuate depending on factors like the promotion’s size, reputation, and geographic location, but emphasized that Mone’s current rate still sits well above industry standards. For comparison, most high-profile independent wrestlers typically charge around $5,000 per booking, meaning Mone’s rate is roughly five times higher than what many top names command for comparable dates.

Even internationally recognized promotions such as CMLL in Mexico and RevPro in the United Kingdom — both of which have featured appearances by AEW stars including Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, MJF, and Bryan Danielson — reportedly do not offer fees approaching that level. Meltzer added, “I’ve never heard of anyone being paid $25,000 in CMLL or close to that, even for major names, unless it was for something monumental like a top star losing their mask.”

Despite her high-profile valuation, Mone’s motivations for working outside AEW appear to go beyond money. AEW President Tony Khan has publicly praised Mone’s willingness to perform in smaller venues and for less lucrative promotions, describing her independent work as “driven by passion, not pay.” Khan highlighted that she enjoys connecting with fans in more intimate settings and sees it as a way to give back to the wrestling community.

Mone is scheduled to challenge Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Full Gear 2025 on November 22, where her in-ring future — and perhaps her value on the open market — will be closely watched.