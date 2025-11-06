Can Mercedes Moné become “13 Belts Moné”?
We will find out soon enough!
This week, House Of Glory issued a press release to officially announce Mercedes Moné vs. Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana for the APAC Women’s World Championship at the upcoming special event co-promoted by HoG and The Big Event.
HoG x The Big Event: SUPERCLASH will feature “12 Belts Moné” looking to capture her unprecedented 13th championship when the show touches down at Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York.
Also advertised for the event are Andrade El Idolo, Killer Kross, Nic Nemeth, Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly), Wes Lee (Dezmond Xavier) and others.
Check out the complete announcement regarding Moné vs. Diana for the APAC title via the press release seen below.
MERCEDES MONÉ FACES APAC WRESTLING WOMEN’S CHAMPION NOR “PHOENIX” DIANA AT HOG SUPERCLASH
Historic international showdown set for Saturday, November 15th at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena — streaming live on TrillerTV+
Brentwood, NY — [November 6, 2025] — House of Glory (HOG) Wrestling, in partnership with Big Event EXS, proudly presents SUPERCLASH, featuring a first-time-ever dream match between global wrestling superstar Mercedes Moné and APAC Wrestling Women’s Champion Nor “Phoenix” Diana. The landmark event takes place Saturday, November 15th at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York, and will stream live worldwide on TrillerTV+.
This bout marks a groundbreaking international clash, as Malaysia’s Nor “Phoenix” Diana, the first hijab-wearing female professional wrestler in the world, makes her long-awaited U.S. debut. Representing APAC Wrestling, Phoenix has broken barriers and inspired fans across the globe with her courage, skill, and trailblazing journey in the sport.
Standing across from her will be one of the most accomplished competitors in women’s wrestling history, Mercedes Moné. Known for her world championship accolades and electrifying presence, Moné returns to House of Glory with her sights set on adding the APAC Wrestling Women’s Championship to her legacy.
“This match is more than a title fight — it’s a celebration of global wrestling and women’s empowerment,” said a HOG representative. “Two world-class athletes from opposite sides of the globe will meet center stage, live in front of a packed arena and fans worldwide on TrillerTV+.”
Can Mercedes capture her 13th championship? Find out November 15th!
Tickets are on sale at HOGwrestling.net.