Can Mercedes Moné become “13 Belts Moné”?

We will find out soon enough!

This week, House Of Glory issued a press release to officially announce Mercedes Moné vs. Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana for the APAC Women’s World Championship at the upcoming special event co-promoted by HoG and The Big Event.

HoG x The Big Event: SUPERCLASH will feature “12 Belts Moné” looking to capture her unprecedented 13th championship when the show touches down at Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York.

Also advertised for the event are Andrade El Idolo, Killer Kross, Nic Nemeth, Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly), Wes Lee (Dezmond Xavier) and others.

Check out the complete announcement regarding Moné vs. Diana for the APAC title via the press release seen below.