The wrestling boom is real; we are indeed going mainstream again!

Merriam-Webster, one of the most prominent authorities on the English language worldwide, has officially recognized the term “kayfabe” in its dictionary, as part of a recent update featuring 690 newly added words.

Alongside “kayfabe,” this update includes various other terms such as “cromulent,” “padawan,” “GOATED,” “zhuzh,” “cutscene,” “non-player character,” “speedrun,” “nerf” (in the gaming context), “doomscroll,” “edgelord,” and “microtransaction.”

The definition of “kayfabe” in the Merriam-Webster dictionary is as follows: