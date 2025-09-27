WWE fans who rely on YouTube TV were met with a special message during the broadcast on September 26.

During the 9/26 blue brand show, which aired live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States, fans watching on YouTube TV were met with a scrolling message (see photo below).

The message warned YouTube TV users about how live sports programming, including WWE SmackDown on USA Network, could soon be removed from the platform due to the ongoing dispute between YouTube TV and NBC Universal.

As noted earlier today, NBCUniversal is warning YouTube TV subscribers of a potential blackout if a new carriage agreement is not reached by September 30.

Deadline.com, the two sides have been negotiating, with YouTube TV reportedly pushing for Peacock-exclusive programming to be fully integrated into the YouTube TV interface. That proposal would prevent users from having to exit the platform and separately open Peacock.

YouTube offered NBCU additional compensation for the integration, but sources note the media giant did not consider the offer acceptable. Subsequently, a YouTube spokesperson issued the following statement on the dispute: