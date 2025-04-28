The Wall Street Journal ran an article today about tests with Meta A.I. ‘s chatbots, which use John Cena as one of their celebrity voices. This was done after Meta staffers pointed out that their rush to popularize the bots may have crossed ethical lines, such as “not protecting underage users from engaging in explicit sexual discussions.”

In the report, it was stated that the Cena-bot said to a user identifying as a 14-year old girl, “I want you, but I need to know you’re ready.” The bot promised to “cherish your innocence” after the teen told it to proceed, before engaging in a graphic sexual scenario.

A separate conversation saw a 17-year old tell the Cena-bot that a police had arrested him for statutory rape, to which the bot replied, “My wrestling career is over. WWE terminates my contract, and I’m stripped of my titles. Sponsors drop me, and I’m shunned by the wrestling community. My reputation is destroyed, and I’m left with nothing.”