– Mexican wrestling legend Mistico has been announced for an upcoming AEW and ROH taping on March 1 in Oakland, CA. AEW confirmed the news on Friday afternoon.

“OAKLAND ARE YOU READY,” the announcement began. “Mistico LIVE!” The announcement continued, “Don’t miss your chance to see Mistico in action this coming March 1st at Oakland Arena at 4:30 PM Pacific Time! Tickets at http://AEWTIX.com!”

OAKLAND ESTAS LISTO?@caristicomx EN VIVO! No te pierdas la oportunidad de ver a @caristicomx en acción este proximo 1ero de marzo en el @OaklandArena a las 4:30 PM Hora Pacífico! Boletos en https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/86yP45iqGC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 21, 2025

– The company also announced who Gabe Kidd’s opponent will be for this week’s episode of AEW Collision on February 22. The NJPW stand out performer will go one-on-one against The Butcher. Also scheduled for the show is Max Caster’s open challenge, Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos, Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata, Harley Cameron will speak, The Murder Machines (Lance Archer & Brian Cage) will be in action, Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Championship, as well as The Death Riders vs. Daniel Garcia & Team 2point0 in trios action. For those interested, check out complete AEW Collision spoilers for 2/22.