The lineup for the AEW Summer Blockbuster 2025 special event continues to take shape.

During this week’s special AEW Fyter Fest four-hour edition of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, which aired back-to-back live on TBS and MAX from Denver, CO., a big match and special appearance were announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for June 11, 2025 in Portland, OR., and featuring a special AEW Summer Blockbuster theme, next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX will feature a special appearance by Mexican pro wrestling legend Mistico.

In addition to the Mistico announcement, AEW also teased a Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland II match for AEW Summer Blockbuster 2025.