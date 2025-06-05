The lineup for the AEW Summer Blockbuster 2025 special event continues to take shape.
During this week’s special AEW Fyter Fest four-hour edition of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, which aired back-to-back live on TBS and MAX from Denver, CO., a big match and special appearance were announced for next week’s show.
Scheduled for June 11, 2025 in Portland, OR., and featuring a special AEW Summer Blockbuster theme, next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX will feature a special appearance by Mexican pro wrestling legend Mistico.
In addition to the Mistico announcement, AEW also teased a Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland II match for AEW Summer Blockbuster 2025.
A true icon in Lucha Libre, @caristicomx continues to make waves worldwide!
Watch #AEWFyterFest LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/yPmLxFLgBN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2025