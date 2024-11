The pro wrestling world has lost another legend.

Mexican pro wrestling star Scorpio Jr. has passed away at the age of 58.

The news was first reported by fellow Mexican legend El Hijo del Santo, who confirmed the story on social media on Thursday.

“We join the grief that overwhelms the family of our great friend and colleague,” he wrote via X. “Que En Paz Descanse.”

Rest in peace, to Scorpio Jr. (Rafael Núñez).