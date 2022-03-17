Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Gino Media will be taking on Aramis in a Mexican Strap match at the April 1st AZTECA UNDERGROUND event from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Full details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below.

Cesar Duran has signed a Mexican Strap Match: Aramis vs. Gino Medina for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

As the bloody feud boils over in MLW, Cesar Duran has signed one of Lucha Libre’s most popular and unpredictable stipulation matches: a Mexican Strap Match!

A Mexican Strap Match features luchadores surrounding the ring, similar to a lumberjack match. The key difference: each ringside luchador is equipped with an unforgiving leather Mexican strap!

Guaranteed to see vicious attacks on the competitors if they spill out to ring, expect the ringside luchadores to crack their Mexican leather straps on both Aramis and Gino Medina when the fight goes out of the ring. Who knows? The Mexican leather strap could come into play even if Gino and Aramis are in the ring!

A bitter Gino Medina attacked Aramis after losing a trios match a few weeks back on FUSION. Now, this feud escalates as the Mexican Strap Match makes its debut north of the border in Dallas on April 1.

Will Gino Medina or Aramis be on the receiving end of the unforgiving Mexican leather strap? Find out April 1st in Dallas Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

LINE-UP FOR APRIL 1:

¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

Mexican Strap Match

Aramis vs. Gino Medina

Super Estelar de Trios

Aerostar, Microman, El Dragon vs. Strange Sangre (Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???)

Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross

More matches and appearances to be announced soon.

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

Lucha Lunch: 1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder.

Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket.

Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you’ll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe’s actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself!

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Cesar’s Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Plus MORE!

Also scheduled to compete:

•World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

•World Tag Team Champions 5150

•Davey Richards

•Von Erichs

•nZo

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

•Richard Holliday wiht Alicia Atout

•LA Park Jr.

•Hijo de LA Park

•Puma King

•Mads Krugger

•ACH

•National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

•Savio Vega

•EJ Nduka

•Calvin Tankman

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Early entry for 1st & 2nd row ticket holders

1:15 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

2:00 p.m.: Showtime

Estimated Run Time of Show: 3 hrs.

What does my ticket include ?

All tickets include access to the live Azteca Underground wrestling show and tour of Cesar Duran’s office. You must purchase add-on additional tickets for the meet and greets. The pre-show Lucha Lunch is exclusive to 1st and 2nd row ticket holders only.

No refunds or exchanges.