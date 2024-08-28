Randy Orton and MGK have been exchanging insults on podcasts and social media platforms this week.

On the latest episode of “IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul,” the pop music star claimed he told Orton to his face backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2024 to say to his face the insults he had made about him earlier this year about being a “mark.”

“When I was in the ring [at SummerSlam] just coming to say what’s up to Logan and see what we could work out for the show, I saw Randy Orton, and I remember seeing Randy Orton talk s*** about me,” MGK said. “And I was like, there’s a point where I’m gonna practice a new version of myself. And then, three, two, one, I’m like, f*** that, hey man, f*** you.”

The two have also been going back-and-forth on X over the past few days, with Orton posting the liar emoji leading to multiple responses from the pop music star.

“You have my number, and you know why you have it btw but i won’t even put you on blast for that,” MGK wrote. “Check your texts.”

In additional post, MGK wrote, “They always get mad at the truth.”

A lot of the issues between the two reportedly stem from a post “The Viper” made on Instagram back in April for calling MGK a “mark” in a reply to a post from his wife’s account sharing a side-by-side image of Orton and MGK’s respective proposals, which look identical.

camera’s were rolling tell WWE put that out ‍♂️ — mgk (@machinegunkelly) August 28, 2024

you have my number, and you know why you have it btw but i won’t even put you on blast for that. check your texts — mgk (@machinegunkelly) August 28, 2024