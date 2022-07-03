Pro-wrestling star Mia Yim spoke about WWE legend Triple H on a recent video on her Youtube Channel, where the IMPACT Knockout praised The Game for his work on the NXT brand, and how much he seemed to care about the yellow and black brand’s roster. Highlights from the video can be found below.

Recalls Triple H telling her that she would be getting taken out of the WarGames matchup in 2019:

“I was a part of the WarGames that I was taken out of, but before Hunter [Triple H] told us as a group, he and Sara [Del Rey] pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, this is the deal, you’re going into WarGames but we’re gonna have you get taken out before the match, we just wanted to let you know so you don’t feel like you did something wrong.”

Says she could tell Triple H always cared about his NXT talent:

“Throughout my whole time in NXT, you could tell Hunter really gave a f*ck about all of us. He really f*cking cared about us, our feelings, and our health. If there was something that bothered me, I would comfortably be able to go up to him and talk to him about it. At least in my experience, he went out of his way to let me know that I’m good, that this is nothing against me but I’m letting you know before we tell the group.”

How Triple H checked on her after her intense ladder match with Io Shirai:

“Hunter immediately ran over, he’s like, ‘Oh my god you’re such a badass, are you ok? Is there anything we can for you? In my experience, Hunter cares so f*cking much about us, he actually gives a sh*t. He could ask me to do another hardcore match and I would say yes because I know he wouldn’t put me in a situation where it would be unsafe and stupid. I’ve seen him come and meet people once they come in the back after a really good match or something like that and for him to do that to me, I felt like I’ve accomplished what I needed to in that match.”

(H/T and transcribed by Inside The Ropes)