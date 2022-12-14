Mia Yim has apparently deactivated her Twitter account due to fan backlash following a photo she posted with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

As seen below, a photo surfaced this week of Yim and Theory posing backstage at a WWE event, with Yim’s legs wrapped around Theory as he holds her up, while also holding two packs of yogurt. The photo comes from a WWE website gallery titled, “2022 WWE Superstar Photo Shoot Outtakes.”

The photo led to actual backlash from fans on social media beginning Monday, with many questioning Yim’s loyalty to her husband, AEW’s Keith Lee, and accusing Yim of having an affair with Theory.

Yim’s last tweet before deactivating her account said, “Ok, block button ready to go. Apparently I can’t take pics or get excited about seeing people I haven’t seen in a while. I love my husband and only have eyes for him. Apologies for any disrespect. Men and women can be friends without it being sexual.”

Fans continued with the absurd criticism, with some joking about how Lee might not approve of the photo. Yim wrote, “it’s not funny,” in response, and deactivated her account a few hours after the aforementioned tweet.

Lee and Theory have not directly commented on the photo as of this writing. You can see the photo below:

