WWE star Mia Yim, also known as Reckoning from the group RETRIBUTION, issued a short statement on her Twitter revealing that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Yim states that she originally debunked a rumor about having the virus, but found out about her positive test shortly after.

This morning at around 10:30 am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid. For that, I must make a statement. I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon, less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!

Yim is not the first star in WWE who has contracted the virus. WWE champion Drew McIntyre just returned from television after his battle with COVID, and is set to take on Goldberg at tomorrow’s Royal Rumble pay per view. See Yim’s statement below.