Mia Yim spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count to talk about her return to WWE and more.

During it, the WWE Raw star spoke about her Michin nickname, which for a brief moment this week was changed to her ring name on WWE’s website.

“Well, it’s a nickname within the O.C. All the boys have their nicknames and they’re like, ‘You need a nickname too.’ Okay. We’ll do a nickname that I’ve had since I was a kid, something that my mom has been calling me since I was a kid, so we’ll go with that.”

She asked who else she would like to see return to WWE and she said, “Tegan Nox.”

