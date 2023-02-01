Mia Yim did an interview with Wrestling Inc to discuss a wide range of topics including being paired with OC and more. You can see the highlights below:

Being paired with The OC:

“What’s funny is we’ve worked together before for years, but never actually worked together. So we would always share the same locker rooms. We would be traveling together. We were Impact together. And it was just, ‘Hey, how are you?’ ‘Good.’ ‘All right, I’ll talk to you later.’ But then now with the whole Judgment Day in Rhea, it was really flattering when they wanted me to be a part of the group to help them. And it was like, out of everyone, they’re picking me? And in my mind I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re acquaintances.’ But the fact that they brought me in and immediately made me feel like part of the family was so sweet of them.”

A match with Mercedes Moné: