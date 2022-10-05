IMPACT star Mia Yim recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype up the company’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, where Yim will be battling Mickie James in singles-action.

During the interview, Yim discussed the influence of IMPACT legend Gail Kim, and how her relationship with the former multi-time Knockouts champion changed her career, and her life, for the better. Highlights can be found below.

Says her relationship with Gail Kim has changed her career for the better:

“Honestly, I think my relationship with Gail [Kim], and I put Gail over in every interview, but I can’t help it because I think my relationship with her has definitely changed not just my career, but my life.”

How she watched Kim perform growing up:

“She is someone that I watched growing up. She was the only Asian wrestler that I saw that could go. I felt her presence, her energy through the TV screen.”

