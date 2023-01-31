Mia Yim is excited to be back in WWE, especially now that Triple H is at the head of the creative table.

Yim spoke about this topic during her recent interview with Nick Hausman from Wrestling Inc., where she expressed her trust for The Game, a trust that dates back to her time in NXT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On her decision to return to WWE:

Well, you just said it. He said, “It’s going to be okay. It’s going to be good.” And honestly, with my experience with Triple H and Stephanie before, and “NXT” — I trust him, I believe him, and I know he really does his best to listen to us, to make us feel seen and heard. So I had no doubt in my mind once he wanted me to come back, it was like, “Okay, I know I’m in good hands.”

On getting a chance to wrestle the guys in WWE: