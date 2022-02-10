As noted, Keith Lee made his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite and defeated Isiah Kassidy in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier, earning his spot at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The winner of the ladder match will receive a future title shot against TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. You can click here for our earlier report on his debut, along with comments from AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.

Lee’s fiancée Mia Yim also reacted to the debut and wrote, “That’s my husband [smiling face with hearts emoji] [smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji] #AEWDynamite @RealKeithLee

On a related note, Lee’s new AEW theme song is called “I Am” and was created by AEW music producer Mikey Rukus. You can hear the theme below.

Stay tuned for more on Lee in AEW. You can see related tweets and clips from his debut below:

