IMPACT star Mia Yim recently spoke about her time in WWE on her Youtube Channel, which saw Yim break down her stories from the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament. During her recap Yim recalled the WWE Universe chanting “Please Sign” Mia after her loss to Toni Storm in the tournament, adding that she knew she was always a good hand inside of the squared circle. That and more can be found below.

Recalls losing to Toni Storm in the Mae Young Classic and the fans started chanting “Please Sign Mia”:

I love working Toni [Storm] and this is a match where I lose and when her hand gets raised, the chant, ‘[Please sign Mia]’ begins and like, I’ve known my role my whole career. I was always a good hand. If I needed to make someone look good, if I needed to guide somebody, I know that I can do that and I know what my role was and I was proud of it. But once the ‘[please sign Mia]’ chant started, I felt like I was finally seen. It was me in the ring and I was finally seen. Now I know I had friends; I had friends from New York and the DMV area to watch the Mae Young live so I know I had friends out in the crowd but it was just such a — I will — I keep saying this but it’s a feeling I will never forget that even in loss, in loss of this match, I felt like I won and it was just, ah… it was crazy but I didn’t think too much of it. I was very happy for that moment.

Says that a moment featuring Shelton Benjamin was cut from broadcast after she defeated Allysin Kay in the Mae Young Classic:

Me and A.K. [Allysin Kay] killed it like we always do, and they [WWE] cut this part out but, after I won the match with A.K., they panned the camera to Shelton [Benjamin] and he has a look of disgust and disappointment and unhappiness and just popped everybody in the back. It was hilarious but, they didn’t keep it unfortunately. I thought it would’ve been cool but yeah, it was just really, really cool to just have everyone I love there.

