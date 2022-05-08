Mia Yim is back in Impact Wrestling as she made her promotional return at the Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

After AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie retained her title against Deonna Purrazzo, the lights went out and Yim was in the ring. She attacked Purrazzo but before she could hit the package piledriver, Deonna escaped.

Yim previously wrestled for Impact as Jade from 2015-2017. She’s a former Knockouts Champion.

Yim was among the mass releases a few months back from WWE after signing with the company in 2018.