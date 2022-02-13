Pro-wrestling star Mia Yim took to her Instagram this morning to give fans an update on when they can expect to see her back inside the squared circle. Yim states that due to her recent wedding to Keith Lee, as well as moving, she has been too busy to be able to accept any bookings. However, she ends her post by saying that she’ll be back in the ring by next month.

To those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet.. February is a busy month. With the wedding and the move, I decided to not take any bookings until March to focus on getting everything handled at home first. So don’t worry, I’ll see you all in the ring in March.

Yim was released by WWE back in November of 2021. She was key player in the NXT women’s division before joining the RETRIBUTION faction on the main roster. You can see her Instagram post below.