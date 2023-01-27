WWE star Mia Yim was one of the many talents who spoke with the media ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble premium live event in San Antonio.

During her chat with Denise Salcedo, Yim discusses the camaraderie in the women’s locker room, stating that it reminds her of her days in NXT. Highlights from her interview can be found below.

On the camaraderie with the girls in the locker room:

Oh my gosh, it’s a great locker room, like the girls that I grew up with in NXT are now on the main roster, and like, the first day when I came back, and I finally went to the locker room, it was just like, hugs and videos and pictures. It was just nice to just be around Bianca, Rhea, Dakota, and Tamina, Nikki, like all of us are real cool together. I love every single one of them. It’s nice being back.

Hopes to redeem her name by working with top talents like Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler:

Short-term goals, I definitely want to continue roughing it up with the boys. Actually, that’s a long-term goal, stay with The OC. They’re my boys. Nothing’s gonna change about that. I would love to have another feud with Bianca. I would love to get to maybe do something with Shayna again, like the stuff that the feud we had in NXT, bring it to the main roster, but sticking with The OC and doing stuff with them whenever they need help, I’m always there, and long term, I just want to solidify my place in WWE, redeem my name, and have everyone know that I can still go.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)