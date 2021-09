WWE Superstar Mia Yim hasn’t been used at all on television this year after she split away from the Retribution stable late last year.

Yim tested positive for COVID-19 in late January. There had been talk of making her re-debut on SmackDown a few months after January, but that didn’t happen.

Yim confirmed today on Twitter that she is not injured. It seems to be more of a situation that creative has nothing for Yim at this time.