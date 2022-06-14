Mia Yim made an appearance on Busted Open to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Returning to Impact Wrestling:

“It feels like a reunion honestly, because there’s a lot of people like Tommy (Dreamer) that I’ve known before, and Gail (Kim), Rosemary, and then a lot of new people in IMPACT, but I’ve known since the Independents. So it’s people that I haven’t seen from three to four years to eight and nine years. It’s really cool to be back and be surrounded by familiar faces and positive vibes.”

How negative remarks on social media affect her:

“So it’s like, especially after the past year, there were a lot of people that’s been rooting for me and just saying, ‘Why would they take her identity away?’ But then of course, you get the stuff that you don’t want to read or deal with, and it lingers on you.” “Social media is trash to be honest. It hordes a lot of toxicity. After a lot of time at home I was just trying to stay busy so I don’t get into my own head. But it still leaks in. That’s why I spent a lot of time like, once my 90 days were up in February, I’m like, I’m gonna take a month or two off just to focus on my real life and handle business at home and try to decide what exactly I wanted to do.” “I loved wrestling, I just didn’t know if I had the energy to continue pushing forward because I felt like I was beaten down to the ground and I didn’t know if I had the energy to get up and continue. But talking to Gail, and realizing that there’s a lot of people that’s in the office, in the locker room, if there was just no con to IMPACT. I trust her 1000% of the direction of my career, and if I was to go back, this would be the way to do it.”

