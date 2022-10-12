Pro-wrestling star Mia Yim took to her personal Instagram earlier today to give thanks to IMPACT following the completion of her latest run with the company. Yim had a high stakes matchup against Mickie James at IMPACT’s recent Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which James would have had to retire from if she lost.

Yim credits IMPACT for reigniting her confidence inside the squared circle, later adding that this isn’t a goodbye. Her full post reads:

“Thank you @impactwrestling @gailkimitsme @scott.damore. You believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself and gave me that passion again. It has been a true privilege being a part of the locker room and working with everyone. I will support and root for everyone’s success! Impact Wrestling will forever hold a special spot in my heart. This isn’t goodbye. Love you all.”

