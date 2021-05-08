WWE star Mia Yim, also known as Reckoning from the now deceased RETRIBUTION faction, has bee noticeably absent from WWE programming for quite some time, with many fans wondering when Yim would make her grand return to the ring, especially after news surfaced that she would be making her way to SmackDown following a brief run on Raw.

According to Ringside News, Yim was actually backstage at last night’s show and was set to make her blue-brand debut, but the matchup never happened. The report states that Yim’s appearance was “pushed to another week,” a possible result of WWE being shorthanded staff wise, which included the absence of Bruce Prichard.

Yim revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 back in January, and has not wrestled a matchup since December. PW Insider added that it is not known if Yim will continue as the Reckoning character on SmackDown, or if she will revert back to her former self.

