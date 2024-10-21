Michael Buffer was sad to hear about Samantha Irvin’s WWE departure.

The fellow ring announcer surfaced on social media on Monday to respond to the post from Irvin announcing her departure from WWE after several years with the company.

“NO,” he wrote via X. “My wife and I are so sorry to hear this as I’m sure millions of other WWE fans are.”

Buffer continued, “Samantha is brilliant & super professional as announcer + her musical talent as a singer & flautist are amazing! All the best to her moving forward w/her career & perhaps we’ll see her in future events including boxing & MMA!”