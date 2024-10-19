Michael Cole missed this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

On the October 18th episode of WWE SmackDown, Wade Barrett filled in for Cole to commentate alongside Corey Graves.

Graves revealed that Cole was on “special assignment.”

Barrett currently works on the WWE RAW brand with Joe Tessitore, while Cole and Graves call the action on the blue brand.

No Michael Cole tonight Its Graves & Barrett #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RrlUTwqV2k — 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙗𝙖𝙡 𝙏𝙚𝙚𝙣 🎃👻⚡#𝒲𝑒𝒯𝒽𝑒𝒪𝓃𝑒𝓈 (@Rlop1234Goat) October 19, 2024

It’s worth noting that Michael Cole has only missed three shows since joining WWE over 25 years ago.