Michael Cole missed this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

On the October 18th episode of WWE SmackDown, Wade Barrett filled in for Cole to commentate alongside Corey Graves.

Graves revealed that Cole was on “special assignment.”

Barrett currently works on the WWE RAW brand with Joe Tessitore, while Cole and Graves call the action on the blue brand.

It’s worth noting that Michael Cole has only missed three shows since joining WWE over 25 years ago.